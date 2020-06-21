Ogoni: Report asks Shell to recuse self from HYPREP

A June 2020 report on evaluation of the implementation of United Nations Environmental Programme (UNEP) on oil pollution on Ogoni land in Rivers state, have charged the Nigerian government to ensure that effective, transparent and accountable structures are in place to deliver a successful clean up.

It urged the government to utilise the best independent external expertise in the exercise through “a thorough overhaul of the Hydrocarbon Pollution Restoration Project (HYPREP),” a body saddled with the technical responsibility for the cleanup.

The report also emphasised that oil companies, including Shell Petroleum Development Company must commit to fund the full clean-up of Ogoni land “because they are responsible for the ongoing pollution.”

The report stated that: “No Clean-Up, No Justice” it also advocated that oil companies recuse themselves in the management and oversight structures, “such as the governing and management boards.”

The investigation/findings were jointly conducted by the Environmental Rights Action and Friends of the Earth, ERA/FoEN, Amnesty International, (AI) and the Dutch Environmental Organisation (Milieudefensie Investigates),

Speaking during a global launch of progress monitoring report on Ogoniland clean up in Benin City, Edo state, The Executive Director ERA/FoEN, Dr Godwin Uyi Ojo said: “11 out of the 16 companies that were contracted for the cleanup, do not have “registered expertise in oil pollution remediation or related areas.”

Ojo alleged that HYPREP has lost its utilitarian value, nine years after the project to clean up Ogoniland was launched by UNEP.

He lamented that the slow work by past and present leadership of the Nigerian government for lacking the will power to implement the Key Performance Indicators, (KPI) of work/implementation plan, intended to address the structural flaws arising from contaminated drinking water amongst others.