Oguh urges stakeholders to play vital role in youth development

Imo State commissioner for sports, youth and social development Hon. Daniel Oguh has urged religious bodies in the state and Nigeria to play a good role in youth development in the state.

The commissioner also expressed readiness for this year international Youth Day celebration seminar with a theme tagged ” Youth Engagement in Global Action”

He describe that most Nigerian youth have find a their way into unlawful means of livelihood like cultism, raping, armed robbery, internet fraud and so on.

He said the solutions to curb this menace among Nigerian is for government at all levels to come out with strategic plan and structures that will engage them usefully to the society, imo state and Nigeria.

Oguh also advised that politicians should come up with empowerment programmes rather than using them for political thuggery during election.

He commended the state governor his Excellency Hope Uzodinma for his giant strides within a shot period on policies created by his office for youth engagement.

International Youth Day is observed annually on August 12th. It is meant as an opportunity for governments and others to draw attention to youth issues worldwide. During IlYD, concerts, workshops, cultural events, and meetings involving national and local government officials and youth organizations take place around the world.

IYD was designated by the United Nations in 1999 with the adoption of Resolution.