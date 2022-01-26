Ogun: 2 Bandits killed in gun battle with Police

Two suspected bandits have been killed in a fierce gun battle with operatives of Ogun State Police Command at Saala Orile forest, where they have been attacking some Fulani herders.

The police spokesperson, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, stated this in a press statement made available to Blueprint Wednesday in Abeokuta.

Oyeyemi stated that the bandits were gunned down following a distress call received by policemen attached to Ayetoro division, that a group of bandits were attacking some Fulani herdsmen at Isaala Orile forest.

“Upon the distress call, the Dpo Ayetoro, CSP Bernard Ediogboyan, quickly led his men and operatives of Joint security Intervention squad (JSIS) to the scene. On sighting the policemen, the bandits opened fire on them and the policemen replied fire for fire.

“At the end of the encounter which lasted for about twenty minutes, two amongst the bandits were shot dead while others escaped with varying degrees of gunshot injuries,” the statement reads.

Regrettably, an inspector of police, Omolayo Olajide, lost his life during the gun duel.

Recovered from the bandits are; three locally made guns, sixteen live cartridges, criminal charms, one cutlass, one small phone. and one unregistered Bajaj motorcycle.

Meanwhile, the commissioner of police, CP Lanre Bankole, who expressed sadness over the death of the police officer while fighting the bandits had directed that, the escaped members of the gang must be hunted for and brought to justice.

The CP also condole with the family of the late inspector and assured them that his death will not be in vain.