Ogun: 2 dead, property worth millions of naira destroyed in tanker explosion

Two persons have been confirmed dead, while property worth millions of naira were destroyed, when a PMS laden tanker overturned, spilling it’s contents while making it’s way at Lafenwa area of Abeokuta, Sunday.



The deceased, identified as a grandmother, and grandchild, whose gender cannot be ascertained have been deposited at the morgue of the General Hospital, Ijaiye, Abeokuta.



The Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Public Relations Officer, Cdr. Babatunde Akinbiyi in a statement stated that the incident was due to the uncooperative attitude of people around the axis who were scooping fuel and other unwholesome act which sparked off the fire.



“While TRACE, POLICE, FRSC, FIRE SERVICE, OGSAS, SEMA and other 1st responders were working assiduously to restore normalcy, as transloading was already in progress then, the general public, particularly the motoring public, domiciled and moving around the axis were already scooping fuel and engaging in other unwholesome act, which regrettably sparked off the fire.



“Two lives were lost in the unfortunately inferno, that of a grandmother and grand child, whose gender cannot be ascertained, while property worth millions of naira were destroyed.



“The bodies of the 2 casualties have been deposited at the morgue of the General Hospital, Ijaiye, Abeokuta”, Akinbiyi stated



He however regretted that two patron vans belonging to TRACE Divisional Command, Abeokuta, and 2 heavy duty vehicles belonging to the Federal and State Fire Service were vandalised, with some of both services operatives also assaulted during the rescue operation.



Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Bankole while briefing newsmen at the scene stated that his men are on ground to maintain normalcy, while urging hoodlums who wants to take advantage of the situation to steer clear of the scene.

