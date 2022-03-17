Ogun 2023: Adebutu picks PDP governorship form, pledges to end poverty



A gubernatorial aspirant in Ogun state on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Ladipupo Adebutu has promised that, if elected, he would end poverty.

He expressed the hope that he would be elected as Ogun state governor in 2023.

Adebutu who spoke with journalists after picking the expression of interest and nomination forms to contest the PDP Ogun governorship ticket at the party national secretariat, Abuja on Thursday also assured the people of better life if elected.

He stated that “I aspired to serve the people of Ogun State as governor. The party chose me to be the PD0 candidate but some people circumvented it and the court stopped me.

“But today, Ogun PDP is one and the party is truly united. There is one electoral college and we are approaching the 2023 election as a united front”.

“With a free and fair contest, I believe I shall be the party’s nominee, I shall be the PDP candidate”.

“I will be able to bring to play the manifesto of the PDP and my personal aspirations and programmes for the people of Ogun State”.

When asked to rate the performance of the Dapo Abiodun – led APC administration in the state he simply said “I don’t want to rate the incumbent. I won’t say they have failed in doing roads, failed in education or health. Rather, I will tell you what PDP I’d be capable of doing.

He said, “our administration will create wealth, encourage people to go into agriculture, ensure there is adequate security of lives and property for all. I will restore hope in Ogun state”, he said.

