Ogun 2023: Amosun has right to support any candidate of choice – Nwozu 

The National chairman of African Democratic Party (ADC), Ralph Okei Nwozu, has said that the former governor of Ogun state and Senator representing Ogun central at the National Assembly, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, has right to support any candidate of his choice.

Nwozu stated this Monday while briefing newsmen at the state secretariat of the party, Agbe-logba House, Abeokuta.

He described Amosun as a progressive minded person and a statesman, who will do anything for the betterment of Ogun state and Nigeria as a whole, adding that Amosun will officially join the party soon.

He noted that the former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, has also endorsed the party which made the Ogun state as ADC party.

“For a former governor and former presidential aspirant and a senator cannot just mean as member of a political party but a leader in the country.

“He is an institution of his own right. As an institution, he can say that in our state, this is where we should go and that is why Amosun is so special,” he said.