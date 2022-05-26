Ogun 2023: Incumbent governor, Dapo Abiodun, emerges APC candidate, other aspirants boycott primary

The Ogun state overnor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has been elected as the All Progressives Congress (APC) flagbearer for the 2023 gubernatorial election.

At the party’s gubernatorial primary election held inside the MKO Abiola Stadium, Kuto Abeokuta, Thursday, Abiodun polled 1168 votes out of the 1170 total votes cast.

Declaring Abiodun winner of the election, the Chairman of the electoral committee, Wale Ohu, noted that a total of 1180 delegates were accredited for the election, while 1170 votes were cast, with 1168 valid votes, just as 2 votes were voided for irregularities in voting pattern.

The other aspirants, Abdulkabir Akinlade, Modele Sarafa-Yusuf, and Owodunni Opayemi who were conspicuously absent at the venue however scored zero votes.

It was however gathered that they had their agents present at the venue to monitor events.

Meanwhile, in a release signed by two aspirants, Abdulkabir Akinlade, and Biyi Otegbeye, they sited the selection of the electoral committee chairman, Wale Ohu, and the non-inclusion in the process of delegates selection as reasons for their boycott.

They maintained that Ohu has been involved in about three controversial congresses that has further deepened the cleavages within the APC in Ogun State.

“It is noteworthy that the crisis emanating from the congresses featured prominently before the National Reconcilation Committee of the APC.

“The guidelines for the conduct of congresses in the APC stipulate that aspirants should pay a prescribed fee for delegates form, which we did but no forms were made available to us.

“Furthermore, only one aspirant collected all the delegate forms in the state, thus hedging the entire process in his favour”, the aggrieved aspirants stated.

