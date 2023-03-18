Ogun 2023: Massive turnout as Abiodun, Adebutu cast vote at Iperu

The Ogun state governor, Dapo Abiodun of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and his rival, Hon. Ladi Adebutu of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) have cast their votes at their respective polling units in Iperu area of Ikenne Local government area of the state.

While, Dapo Abiodun voted at his unit 3 ward 1 in Ita Osanyin area of Iperu town few minutes after 11.am, Ladi Adebutu voted at 10.59am at Ward 5, polling unit 4, Wesley Primary School Iperu.

Adebutu described the turn out of voters as impressive and expressed the hope that their expressed wishes would count at the end of the day.

At polling unit 011, ward 5 situating at Open field Wesley Nursery and Primary School Iperu, the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC presiding officer, Aribisala Opeyemi, said voting commenced at 8.30 with turn out of the voters exceeding what witnessed during the Presidential and National Assembly elections.

Describing the BVAS performance as impressive, he disclosed that of the 719 registered voters at the unit, 76 voters have already been accredited as at 8.50am.

Also in Ward 5, polling unit 4, Wesley Primary School Iperu where the turn out was very high, the INEC presiding officer, Taiwo Opeyemi, said the BVAS performance was excellent and gave the number of registered voters at the unit as 750 while less than 100 have so far been accredited as of 8.49am.

Taiwo recalled that 230 people voted at the same unit during the last Presidential and National Assembly polls.

Same large turn out was equally experienced at polling unit 009, Ward 5, Appollo School Iperu in Ikenne Local Government Area.

