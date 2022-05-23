Ogun: Abiodun appoints Fatungase OOUTH CMD

The Ogun state governor, Dapo Abiodun, has approved the appointment of Dr. Oluwabunmi Motunrayo Fatungase, as the substantive Chief Medical Director of the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, Sagamu.

Prior to her appointment weekend, Dr Fatungase, has been operating in acting capacity as the CMD of the tertiary health institution, since April, 2021.

A statement by the chief press secretary to the governor, Kunle Somorin, said the new head of OOUTH Sagamu, is an alumnus of the Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye, and has been a medical practitioner for over 24 years.

The statement further reads; “A Consultant Anaesthetist (with special interest in Regional Techniques and Paediatric Anaesthesia), Dr. Fatungase, who was a former Head of Department of Anaesthesia and Intensive care at the teaching hospital and the Obafemi Awolowo College of Health Sciences, Ikenne, was the substantive chairman, Medical Advisory Committee of the hospital from Jan. 2019 to 2022.”

