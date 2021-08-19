Ogun APC ward congress appeal panel receives 3 petitions ﻿





The five-man All Progressive Party (APC), Ward Congress Appeal Panel said that it has received three petitions from party members including two serving senators as fall out of the just concluded ward congresses across the state.

Briefing newsmen after the exercise Thursday in Abeokuta, the Chairman of the appeals committee, Mr. Segun Ojo stated that it had also received petitions of 2018 former Council Chairmen across the 20 Local Government Areas of the state.

While describing the crisis rocking the party as a family affair, Ojo said that the committee was established by the APC national leadership to reconcile aggrieved party members who were at loggerheads due to the last ward congresses held in the state.

He maintained that the committee had listened to all the petitioners and defendant till late Wednesday night and were eager to listen to more in order to resolve all outstanding crisis within the party

“We are in the state to meet with members of our party that are aggrieved as a result of the conduct of the party’s ward congress.

“We are given the mandate by the national body of APC to resolve all outstanding issues as members of the same family.

“We will listen to all issues raised as regards the congress. The party in the state is not factionalised. Nobody has established crisis within the party”, he added

Ojo, however, maintained that all the petitioners and defendants have shown commitment towards the growth of the party despite the crisis, adding that the committee would soon make known its recommendations and submit the report to the national body.

He added that the outcome of their report would guide the forthcoming September 4th local government congress.

“All the petitioners have the interest of the party at heart. They want the party to be strong and united. There is no acrimony in the party in the state. APC is the government in the state and we will not allow anyone to disrupt the peace of the state or disorganise the party.” he noted

Other members of the committee includes, Hon. Chucks Chinwuba; Hon. Muazu Bawa; Hon. Isaac Olaleye and Hon. Mica Aruonukah.