Ogun APC’ll resolve all conflicts before elections – Abiodun

All Progressives Congress (APC) Ogun State governorship candidate, Dapo Abiodun, is hopeful the party would resolve all internal conflicts before 2019 general elections.

Also, Abiodun said hopes Governor Ibikinle Amosun, who had declared his support for the Allied People’s Movement, Adekunle Akinlade, governorship candidate, would lift his hand officially in support of his candidature at his campaign flag off.

Speaking while formally unveil his running mate, Mrs Naimot Salako-Oyedele, in his residence in Iperu-Remo,Ogun State, Abiodun said he was sure all conflicts would be resolved before the elections.

“I am convinced that there is still enough time between now and the election time. We have mechanism within the party that we use in settling our disputes

“We still have about 80 days to the election and I am confident that before then, our disputes with the state executives would be settled

“We would soon flag off and of course the governor would be at our flag off. He is the leader of the Party in the state. I am sure that he would be raising my hands up as the candidate of the Party.”

On his running mate, Abiodun,said ,”We decided to use a woman to show how important women are and how they will be in our government.

” She is from Ogun West which is a significant part of Ogun State and considering they have never produced someone in this post (governor) before. Her choice is also part of our sensitivity on the balance of religion.

He said his administration would ensure that people feel the presence of the government which he said would in turn make them give whatever the government demands willingly.

