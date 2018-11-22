Ogun Assembly passes 21 bills, begs for wardrobe allowance

The Speaker of Ogun State House of Assembly, Suraj Adekunbi yesterday disclosed that the assembly has passed 21 bills into law as 50 resolutions since the inauguration of the 8th legislature.

Also, Adekunbi said 18 bills are under various legislative processes while two bills have been stepped down.

The Speaker said the legislature had equally ensured funds allocated for various projects under 2018 budget were adequately expended through its oversight function.

Similarly, Adekunle pleaded with Governor Ibikunle Amosun to pay the outstanding wardrobe allowances of the lawmakers.

Making the appeal shortly before the governor presented the 2019 budget proposal to the assembly, he begged the Governor to pay the ward robe allowance before the life of the assembly ends next May.

He said: “graciously consider the approval for payment of the outstanding allowances” to encourage the lawmakers to be “more loyal and committed to service delivery.

“This Honourable House seized this rare opportunity to kindly request Your Excellency to graciously consider for approval, the payment of the outstanding PASAN Wardrobe Allowances.”

“This will not only boost their morale but will also encourage them to be more proactive, loyal, dedicated and committed to improved service delivery,” the Speaker said.

