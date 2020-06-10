Ogun assembly passes Legislative Funds Management, 3 other bills

The Ogun state House of Assembly has passed the state Legislative Funds Management bill along with three others during its plenary on Tuesday.

The other bills are; the Ogun State Audit Law, Ogun State Public Health Law, and Ogun State Judiciary Funds Management Law.

Musefiu Lamidi (APM -Ado Odo Ota 11) rendered the report of his committee on a bill for a law to provide for establishment of the Ogun State Audit Service Commission and office of the Auditor -General during plenary in Abeokuta.

Lamidi, chairman, House Committee on Public Accounts, thereafter, moved motion for adoption of the report and was seconded by Mr Bashir Abdul (APC-Sagamu 1).

Mr Yusuf Sherif (APC – Ado Odo Ota 1), the Majority Leader, moved the motion for the third reading of the bill while it was seconded by Mrs Modupe Mujota (APM -Abeokuta North).

Adegoke Adeyanju (ADC -Yewa North 1) rendered the report of his committee on a bill to repeal the Public Health Law, 2006 and enact Ogun Public Health Law 2020.

Adeyanju, House Committee chairman on Health, moved a motion for adoption of the report and was seconded by Atinuke Bello, Chief Whip (APC -Odogbolu). Sherif moved the motion for the third reading of the bill and seconded by Oladunjoye.

On the third bill passed, Mr Olakunle Sobukanla (APC -Ikenne), also presented the report of his committee on a bill to make provision for the Ogun House of Assembly Legislative Funds Management.

Sobukanla moved the motion for adoption of the report and was seconded by Ganiyu Oyedeji (APM – Ifo 11), the Minority Leader.

Yusuf, the Majority Leader, also moved the motion for the third reading of the bill and was seconded by Jemili Akingbade (ADC -Imeko Afon).

Sobukanla, Chairman, House Committee on Finance and Appropriation, also presented the report of his committee on a bill for a law to make provision for the Ogun State Judiciary Funds Management.

He moved the motion for the adoption of the report and seconded by Adeniran Ademola (APM -Sagamu 11). Yusuf thereafter moved the motion for the third reading of the bill seconded by Sylvester Abiodun (PDP -Ijebu North 1).

Mr Deji Adeyemo, the Clerk of the Assembly, did the third reading of the four bills, while the Speaker, Mr Olakunle Oluomo (APC–Ifo1), directed that clean copy of the four bills be forwarded to Gov. Dapo Abiodun for his assent. (NAN)

