Ogun Assembly sues EFCC, ex-deputy speaker for ‘image-smearing’

The on-going investigation of the Ogun state House of Assembly by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) took a dramatic turn Friday, as the Assembly says the impeached former Deputy Speaker, Oludare Kadiri is using an official of the anti-graft agency to get information given to the Agency under confidentiality leaked with the purpose of smearing the image of the House in the media and has taken legal action against Kadiri and the EFCC.

This is as a result of the confirmed evidence that Hon. Kadri, who has an unfettered access to EFCC, is using an official of the Agency to implicate the House at all cost by arranging clandestine meetings between the said official and the invited officials of the House with the aim of giving out the questions to be asked in advance and supposed response for purpose of implicating the House.

The Assembly equally stated that its request from the EFCC for the provision of a copy of the petition against the House in line with Section 36 (6) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria was not granted by the anti-graft agency, thus it was left with no other option than to sue the EFCC and Hon. Dare Kadiri for bias and conspiracy to impugn the House, and action had been taken accordingly through a suit filed at the Federal High Court, Abeokuta, in suit N0.FHC/AB/CS/7/2022 dated 14th January, 2022.