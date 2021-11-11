Ogun assembly urges LG chairmen to block revenue leakages

Local government councils in Ogun state have been called upon to put in place strategies towards blocking leakages in government revenue channels and ensure improved income for the councils through more feasible financial frameworks.

The chairman of the House Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Bolanle Ajayi, made the call shortly after conducting budget performance appraisal on Ifo, Odeda, Abeokuta South, Ewekoro and Abeokuta North local government councils as presented by their respective chairmen at the Assembly Complex, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

Ajayi in company of Abdul Bashir Oladunjoye, Ganiyu Oyedeji, Adams Isaac and Sikiratu Ajibola stated the importance of financial prudence, transparency and accountability in the management of the councils’ funds, adding that it had become necessary for the council helmsmen to be creative in generating revenue to government coffers for the implementation and delivery of more capital projects.

Commending Ewekoro local government council for its accuracy and efficiency in the presentation of financial report, the lawmakers advised the chairmen and heads of local government administration to set up task force in their respective councils to address filthy environment and waste clearing, especially at slaughter slabs, thereby promoting healthy living.

They condemned the laxity of environmental and veterinary officers, adding that it was high time stringent measures were put in place for the monitoring, control and effective supervision of the slaughter slabs to avoid unhealthy consumption of meats being processed in the slabs.

In their respective submissions, the chairman of Ifo, Kikelomo Delano, her Ewekoro counterpart, Sikiru Adesina and that of Abeokuta South, Omolaja Majekodunmi, who presented their councils’ budget assessment reports assured that efforts would be intensified to further development in their council areas.

Also, the vice chairman of Abeokuta North, Ayoola Oluajo and the head of Local Government Administration in Odeda local government, Adeniji Olufunke, while presenting their budget performances on behalf of their chairmen, assured that the councils were being positioned for better performance.