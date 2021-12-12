Ogun begins mass installation of street lights

Determined to prevent road crashes, especially at night, the Ogun state government has embarked on ‘Let there be Light’ project aimed at installing and activating street lights in major towns across the state.

Governor Dapo Abiodun, who stated this at a test run of the project on the 42km Sagamu Interchange-Siun-Abeokuta express road, at the weekend, said the project would see the major towns and cities of the state lighted up with street lights.

He noted that the project would prevent accidents and discourage robbery incidents, among other benefits.

Abiodun said his government would not relent on delivering dividends of democracy to the people, adding that “replica of what now obtains along the Sagamu-Siun-Abeokuta expressway would be seen all over the state.”

Speaking earlier after inspecting the 526 housing units at Kobape, the governor said construction of housing projects across the state is part of his administration’s economic sustainability plan to create job opportunities for artisans and open up the economy of the state.

He stated that Kobape Housing Scheme is a deliberate urban renewal strategy aimed at stemming rural-urban migration.

“We are going round to see our legacy projects that define our administration. This housing project has turned Kobape from a rural area to a township. The housing project is part of our urban renewal strategy to attract people from the cities back to the hinterland.

“This project is one of the many we have done in places such as Idi-Aba in Abeokuta, Sagamu, Ijebu-Ode, Ilaro and Ota. So far, we have done about 1,000 housing units for both low and middle income earners. It is a commitment to our vision to cater for all categories of people in our state. This project will be inaugurated along with others like the Epe-Ijebu-Ode, Abeokuta- Sagamu roads,” Abiodun said.

The governor stated that the housing project was done through direct labour to ensure that youth in the area were engaged, adding that the project has changed the landscape and the commercial activities of Kobape town.

On the renovation of the June 12 Cultural Centre, Kuto, Abeokuta, Abiodun said: “Such a monument which offers space for official functions should not be allowed to deteriorate.

“Our administration is particular about promoting our culture and June 12 Cultural Centre is part of it. The state of the centre left much to be desired and we had to do something urgently about it as it offers us a place for many functions of government. It has a museum, cinema, spacious halls and other facilities. We have renovated it and it is now a place to behold,” he added.