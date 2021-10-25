Ogun begins palliative works on Sango-Abeokuta road

The Ogun state government Monday commenced palliative work on the deplorable Sango-Ota-Joju road.

This was stated in a statement by Kunle Somorin, the chief press secretary to Governor Dapo Abiodun. He said engineers have been given instruction to begin work on the road.

The statement stated further that the discomfort that the bad condition of the road had subjected residents and motorists made it extremely important to immediately put in place the palliative measures.

Somorin said the palliative works which will run concurrently with the ongoing rehabilitation work on Sango Ota-Idiroko Road, are to bring succour and make the road usable pending completion of its reconstruction by Julius Berger.

“On the instructions of the Ogun state governor, Dapo Abiodun, engineers Monday began palliative works on Sango Ota-Joju Road in Ado-Odo/Ota local government area.

“The development is coming regardless of the ownership of the road by the federal government. The deplorable and unusable condition of the road, which has for some time plagued the axis, residents and road users, makes it extremely important to immediately put in place palliative measures.

“These palliative works, which will run concurrently with what is going on Sango Ota-Idiroko Road, are simply to bring succour and make the road usable pending completion of its reconstruction by Julius Berger”, the statement concluded.