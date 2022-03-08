Ogun community seeks justice for slain monarch

Residents of Agodo community in Ewekoro local government area of Ogun state have cried out to the state government and security agencies to ensure justice is served on the killers of Oba Ayinde Odetola, the monarch of the community.

The community members besieged the governor’s office, in Abeokuta to protest the killing and stated that the monarch and his three aides were killed and their corpse burnt to ashes by unknown gunmen following dispute relating to chieftaincy titles among members of the community.

Led by a friend of the late monarch, Mr. Gbeminiyi Sotade, the protesters called on the Commissioner of Police, members of the state House of Assembly and Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, to ensure that due diligence is done in the investigation to unravel those behind the killing of the monarch.

Sotade said, “Whoever that is found culpable of the murder of Oba Odetola, irrespective of his political affiliation or social status must be punished according to the law.”

He lamented that the once peaceful community had become a shadow of itself following the gruesome murder of the monarch.

“He was gruesomely murdered by unknown assailants. We want justice for our monarch, we want justice served, we demand that justice must prevail.

“We know that somebody somewhere instigated his gruesome murder. But, we call on the government and the security agencies not to cover up this murder.

“We are calling on the governor that he should not allow justice to be swept under the carpet. The people that masterminded the killing of Oba Odetola must be brought to book.

“We hereby demand for justice to be done in this case as eminent personalities are putting pressures on the police authority to stop investigations into the matter.

“We demand for unhindered police investigations and we crave for your kind support in unraveling the murder case with the culprits charged to court,” Sotade added.

A petition was submitted to Governor Dapo Abiodun and was received by the director of Chieftaincy Affairs at the state Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr. Adesoji Adewuyi.

Adewuyi, on behalf of the governor, assured the protesters of justice, adding that the state government would not tolerate any act of criminality in any part of the state.

The protesters later marched to the palace of the Alake and Paramount Ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, chanting “save our souls songs,” and calling for the monarch’s intervention to ensure justice in the killing of the Olu of Agodo