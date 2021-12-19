Ogun: Couple nabbed for selling 1 month old baby for N50,000

Operatives of Ogun state police command have arrested a couple residing at Ilara area of Ode-Remo area of the state, for selling their one month old baby for N50, 000 only.

The suspected couple, Eze Onyebuchi, and his wife Oluchi Eze were arrested following an information received by policemen at Ode Remo divisional headquarters, that the couple who live at Ayegbami street Ilara Remo willingly sold their one month old baby to a woman who is now at large.





The command’s spokesperson, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, in a statement made available to Blueprint, Sunday, said that acting on the information, the DPO Ode Remo division, CSP Olayemi Fagbohun, detailed his detectives to the area where the couple were arrested and brought to the station.



On interrogation, the suspects explained to the police that, it was one Mrs Ruth Obajimi, who directed the yet to be identified buyer to them.

They further stated that the woman came to them on the December 14, 2021, and told them that she is from human rights office, and that she will help them to foster their child.

The woman then gave them the sum of N50, 000 and they handed over the baby to her despite not knowing her from Adam.

Oyeyemi stressed that efforts are in top gear to apprehend the said woman with the view to recover the baby, adding that the commissioner of police, CP Lanre Bankole, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the anti-human trafficking and child labour unit of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation.