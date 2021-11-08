Ogun: Educationist advocate scraping of JAMB to free admission processes

Foremost educationist, Dr. Adebayo Oluwatosin has canvassed for scraping of Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) in order to free up admission processes to the nation’s tertiary institutions.

Adebayo stated this on the sideline of the 2021 education stakeholders’ forum, with the theme: ‘Higher institutions admission crisis in Nigeria: Influencing policies and way forward’, sponsored by the Scholarship Aid Initiative held in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital.

He maintained that universities and other tertiary institutions should be allowed to use their own standards to determine admission requirements for prospective students.

“We have been saying this about JAMB; my position is that it should be scrapped completely out of our system. There is no country in the world that uses unified examination to secure admission. I see JAMB system as a way of defrauding the masses.

“I am saying this authoritatively because merely looking at it; the people who brought education to us did not use unified examination. Every Universities has their own standard requirements that they use to secure admission, why are we still using unified examination, so why JAMB?” he queried.

He however advised parents to use the windows of alternative admission processes, which include direct entries, professional courses, amongst others in seeking admission for their wards.

“My advice to parents is because the government is still using the JAMB system, there is nothing we can do, so the parents should always encourage their children, if you fail jamb this year, there are so many alternative way to tertiary institutions, not by JAMB alone.

“Some use professional courses, some do direct entry, is not compulsory that you write Jamb but the only problem we are facing is that even the Jamb itself also have introduced JAMB egularization system, so there is a way that the child can secure admission, maybe later they would regularize the admissions in the JAMB portal.