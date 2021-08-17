Ogun empowers agro-business owners

The Ogun state government Tuesday empowered and presented certificates to over 100 successful agro businesses that engaged in the Nourishing Africa Agro Business Enterprise Support Programme.

The programme which was organised by the state government in partnership with Nourishing Africa, an NGO, is to drive agric-business across Africa.

Speaking at the event, the senior special adviser to the governor on agriculture, Dr. Angel Adelaja Kuye, said the programme was an opportunity for the participants to learn how to develop their businesses and run them professionally.

She also stated that the training was part of the enormous plans of the current administration to boost the economy of the state through agriculture and provide favourable job opportunities for the youth.

“The programme is to drive agric-businesses across Africa. It was an opportunity for them to learn how to develop their businesses, financial management and scale their businesses in a professional way.

“We want to make sure our people become employers, this will move our state forward by creating more job opportunities,” she added.

The Commissioner for Industry, Trade and Investment, Mrs Kikelomo Longe congratulated the participants, saying that the state government will continue to work assiduously to improve the ease of doing business in the state. It has made provisions for MSME development and support.

Speaking earlier, the Chief Executive Officer of Nourishing Africa, Mrs Ify Munna, stated that the programme is a support programme which provides funds for agro businesses across Nigeria.

“We have created platform for the participants to engage in self assessment. We will be providing grant for some businesses that may be selected to pitch their businesses and for many that will not be selected, we will refer them to our financial partners to provide financial assistance to them,” she said.