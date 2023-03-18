Ogun: Former Governor Amosun casts vote in Abeokuta amidst apathy

Former Governor of Ogun state Senator Ibikunle Amosun, has voted at his ward 6 unit 8, Ita Gbangba in Abeokuta South Local Government of the state.

Amosun voted at exactly 10:48am, alongside his wife, Olufunso and daughter Anjola.

Addressing newsmen after casting his vote, Amosun said, “I think it is slightly better and more organised. When I came the last time, the atmosphere was not conducive, I had to find a way to make it conducive. But now, the BVAS is working, the last time I came, I had to wait for about two hours”.

Meanwhile, the exercise which started as early as 8.30am in most part of Abeokuta witnesses low turnout in many areas, especially in Abeokuta South Local Government.

As at 9.13 in ward 11 unit 33, Oke Sokori, the polling unit was empty as only 6 persons voted.

At ward 11 unit 34, the polling unit was empty and only 11 voters had cast their votes .

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

