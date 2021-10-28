Ogun grants amnesty to land encroachers

Ogun state governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, Wednesday announced a one-month moratorium for residents and entrepreneurs who erect properties on portions of land already acquired by the state government.

The governor made this known during the launch of an online portal, Ogun State Land Administration and Revenue Management System (OLARMS) at the Tech Hub in Abeokuta, the state capital.

The governor said, “Anyone or company that have built on government acquired land have up till November 30 to apply for ratification of their documents as the state has emplaced a trustworthy and accessible digital platform providing matchless quality in the administration of land products and services.

“OLARMS has its primary focus on areas such as titles ratification module for those that have built properties on government land that is under acquisition.

“These applicants can utilise the portal to perfect property titles and obtain their Certificate of Occupancy and those that have enrolled in the Home Owners Charter Programme. Our ambition is that applicants should receive their title documents within 30 days of full payment,” he said.

Abiodun added that the scheme would provide benefits to commercial, industrial and residential developers, attributing the failure of the Home Owner Charter scheme of the previous administration to human factors and legal tussle, among others.

“Land is our own crude oil in Ogun state and we must manage our land resources to ensure the present and future prosperity of our state is assured and aimed at harnessing the state’s land mass and to further demonstrate the commitment of government to deepen the Ease of Doing Business as well as provide the needed ambience for business to thrive in the state,” Abiodun noted.

In his address, the Chief Economic Adviser and Commissioner for Finance, Dapo Okubadejo, described the state’s Land Administration and Revenue Management System as a revolutionary and technological driven initiative aimed at leveraging on the huge potentials inherit from land with a view enable the state gain maximally from it.

Okubadejo further said the portal will also offer the public who have encroached on the state government land in different parts of the state an opportunity to get title documents for such land via the State Governments Property Registration Programme (PRP), an amnesty programme available for only a defined period.