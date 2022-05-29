Ogun: Group commends arrest of cultists, cautions politicians 

A group, Neo Black Movement (NBM) has commended the efforts of the Ogun state police command in effecting the arrest of eleven cultists who were members of Eiye supreme confraternity, responsible for the killing of one Olaosebikan Tejuosho, in Isale Abetu area of Abeokuta.

The suspects arrested according to the police spokesperson, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi are, Quadri Ogunsanya a.k.a Oguns, Jamiu Kehinde a.k.a General Smart, Adenekan Samuel a.k.a Adiye, Waris Ismail, Olamilekan Hamsat a.k.a Diara, Bamidele Waliu, Makinde Azeez, Makinde Ifajimin, Makinde Fashakin, Makinde Faleke and Ajeifa Arifasope.

On interrogation, the suspects confessed being members of the dreaded Eiye cult group and confessed their involvement in series of cult clashes one of which led to the killing of one Olaosebikan Tejuosho at Isale Abetu area of Abeokuta on the 25th of March, 2022.

They also confessed been responsible for the killing of one Habib Mego and one other person simply known as school boy at Omida area of Abeokuta on the same day.

The Abeokuta president of the group, Kayode Odunewu, in a statement made available to Blueprint, also noted the gruesome assassination of one of its members, Sorunke Akinwale, as one killing too many.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

