The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) governorship candidate in Ogun state, Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, on Monday said his party would sue the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over the omission of its name from ballot papers.

Ambassador Oguntoyinbo in a statement personally signed by him disclosed that omitting NNPP’s name on the ballot paper was a ploy to rob him and the party the victory of just conducted gubernatorial and state Assembly elections.

Expressing dismay over the conduct of the last Saturday election in Ogun state, the NNPP governorship candidate declared that apart from omitting the name of the party from the ballot paper, the election was marred by manipulation and irregularities.

Accusing the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of intimidation, harassment and vote buying, Ambassador Oguntoyinbo hinted that the party had earlier written a letter to INEC to ensure the inclusion of his party’s name on the ballot paper, instead of only the logo.

Ambassador Oguntoyinbo alleged that INEC in its wisdom decided to rob the party of victory by refusing to correct the error, hence, the need to challenge it constitutionally by going to court.

“On the ballot paper, I cannot see my party, the NNPP. After writing to INEC to make amendment before the election but to our surprise, we could not find the name but only the logo.Even despite that, there was security during the election in my polling unit, where I cast my vote, the APC gathered hoodlums to attack me”, he said.

The NNPP candidate added, “I’m so disappointed in this country. I’m so disappointed about the leaders that we have. People can’t move around freely to the extent that they were dragging guns with my security. Can you imagine? No, this was not an election”.

“But by the grace of God, we are going to court to challenge INEC on reasons why they failed to put our name on the ballot paper. I’m disappointed in INEC.”

