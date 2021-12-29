Ogun harps on digitalisation of tax process





The Executive Chairman, Ogun State Internal Revenue Services (OGIRS), Mr. Olugbenga Olaleye has pushed for the total digitalization of tax process in the state, saying it would help revenue leakages to the barest minimum and increase revenue generation in 2022.



Olaleye made this known in Abeokuta, while defending his agency’s budget proposal of over N56B for the next fiscal year before the State lawmakers, saying OGIRS is also focusing to ensure that Tax Agents and Taxpayers carry out their civic responsibilities with comfort.



He affirmed that the filling processes were on digitisation, which is called Ogun State Electronic Tax Administration Portals (OGETAX) for the typical business environment, saying “the Tax Auditing Monitoring Agents (TAMA) do not come to our office, but operate from the comfort of their homes, they could open the portals, see the audits allocated to them, as the reports are coming in, they download into the system and review, these are areas done manually in the past where there were leakages”.



The Chairman expressed confidence and enthused that the 2022 revenue figure would be delivered as presented, especially with the right infrastructure received on time from the State government.



While appreciating the government for operational vehicles received in 2021, he solicited for provision of more buses that would enhance revenue enforcement drive in 2022.

