Ogun: Ideyiyo ruling house seeks Dapo’s intervention over Igbesaland kingship

Some elites and intellectuals of the Ideyiyo ruling house of Igbesaland, have petitioned the governor of Ogun state, Abiodun Dapo, seeking his intervention in the vacant Igbesaland Kingship stool.

Igbesa is a community on Lagos/Ogun boundary.

The elites are represented by, Chief Michael Dosumu, Hon Rasaq Taiwo, Alhaji L Bisiriyu, Elder M Dada, Mr Ola Ogunbiyi, Mr Waidi Olaleye, Mr Ayobami Ogunbiyi, Mr Afolabi Obafemi and Yeye A. Adeola

Some chiefs and elders of Igbesa, had recently called on Ogun state to approve the coronation of oba-elect, Prince Abdulazeez Oluwatoyin Akinde.

But in a letter through their attorney, Casmier Friday Nwoye, from Casmier Attorney’s chambers, and addressed to governor Dapo Abiodun, the elders from Ideyiyo ruling house argued that it is now the turn of the Idejiyo ruling house for the kingship stool of Igbesaland, again.

The elites appealed to the governor to discard the call to enthrone any other, saying it is intended to engender the reign of illegality over due process and the rule of law.

The letter reads partly, ” in line with the chieftaincy declaration of Igbesaland, which was made on September 15, 1955, approved on October 18, 1956 and registered on April 24, 1958, that from relatively recent antiquity, the Obaship stool of Igbesaland had been conscientiously and agreeably restricted to Three Ruling Houses to wit; (a) Idejiyo Ruling House (b) Idorubu Ruling House (c) Iganla Ruling House.

“Pursuant to the above, the Idejiyo Ruling house had a chance at and indeed produced the King of Igbesaland, HRM Oba Saliu Dada Akinde between 1953-1955. Thereafter, it was the turn of the Idorubu Ruling House, which produced the next king of Igbesaland, HRM Oba Adeshola Beeni between 1957-1985. Then came the turn of the Iganla Ruling House, which produced the last king of Igbesaland HRM Oba Olushola Banuso between 1986-2015. Rotationally, it is now the turn of the Idejiyo Ruling House at the kingship stool of Igbesaland, again.”