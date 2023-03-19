Ogun: INEC begins collation of 2023 governorship election results

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Ogun state on Sunday March 19 commenced collation of results of the 2023 governorship election that was held in the 20 local government areas on Saturday March 18.

INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, Niyi Ijalaye, who declared the collation centre opened, said the electoral body could not commence on Saturday following the unavailability of all results.

He however announced Prof. Kayode Adebowale, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Ibadan (UI) as the State Returning Officer.

Prof. Adebowale also served as the Returning Officer for the Presidential and National Assembly elections held last month.

Ijalaye said, “The elections that held yesterday, you will recall we could commence collation because the Returning Officers could not complete their collations of results as at 11pm last night”.

Declaring the centre opened, Adebowale said, “We are gathered here to collate and declare all the results that were brought in from all the 20 local government areas of the state.”

