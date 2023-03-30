Ogun: INEC issues certificates of return to Abiodun, deputy, others 

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Ogun state has presented the certificate of return to Dapo Abiodun of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the March 18 governorship election.

The presentation which was held Thursday at the media centre within INEC headquarters in Abeokuta, also witnessed presentation of certificates of return to the deputy governor-elect, Naimot Oyedele Salako and 25 newly-elected House of Assembly members.

In his remarks, the INEC National Electoral Commissioner in charge of Ogun, Osun and Ondo states, Profwssor Adekunle Ajayi, said the presentation was in accordance with the provision of the Electoral Act 72, Section 1, which stipulated that certificates should be issued to winners within 14 days after elections.

He said the elections were highly anticipated and the electoral body made use of technology to improve the process, adding that the elections saw a high number of people, especially the youth, taking part.

While stating that the lessons learnt in the course of conducting the elections, would be turned into a working document to serve as a standard for subsequent elections, the INEC national commissioner said “this will make the electoral body to be one of the best electoral umpires in the world.”

Professor Ajayi thanked the people of the state for the peaceful manner they conducted themselves during the elections, declaring that the security agencies, the Nigeria Peace Committee, development partners, the media and all relevant stakeholders, all worked towards the success of the election.

