Ogun: Man, 2, arrested for ‘defiling’ a 2 year-old-girl

A 64 year-old-man, Ayotunde Taiwo, has been arrested by men of the Ogun state police command for allegedly defiling a two-year-old girl.

The command’s spokesperson, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, made this known in a press statement made available to Blueprint Tuesday

According to the statement, the suspect was arrested following a complaint lodged at Agbado divisional headquarters by the mother of the victim, who reported that at about 11am of Tuesday September 7, 2021, she noticed that her daughter cannot walk well, and when she inspected her body, she saw blood gushing out of her private part.



“When she asked her daughter about what happened to her, the little girl pointed to the house opposite their own house. On getting to the house, the suspect was met washing his blood stained boxer shot, indicating that he just had unlawful carnal knowledge of the little girl.

“Upon the report, the Dpo Agbado division, CSP Kehinde Kuranga details his detectives to the scene where the suspect was promptly arrested. The victim has been taken to hospital for medical treatment,” the statement reads

Meanwhile, the commissioner of police, CP Edward Awolowo Ajogun, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to Family Support Unit at Ota area command for further investigation and prosecution.

