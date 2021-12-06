Ogun: Man, 32, arrested for beating cigarette seller to death over N50

A 32- year-old man, Biodun Adebiyi, has been arrested by men of Ogun state police command for beating a 30- year- old cigarette seller to death over 50 naira balance.

The arrest was contained in a press statement made available to Blueprint Monday by the command’s spokesperson, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, in Abeokuta.

Oyeyemi according to the statement said that the suspect was arrested following a report lodged at Idiroko divisional headquarters by the father of the deceased, one Adamu Abubaka, who reported that the suspect came to his shop at Ajegunle area of Idiroko at about 2 pm to buy cigarettes and his son, Mukaila Adamu attended to him.

He stated further that at about 10 pm, the suspect came back and demanded for N50 balance. This led to argument between him and his son, and in the course of the argument, the suspect descended heavily on his son, Mukaila Adamu, with fist blow, consequent upon which his son collapsed and was rushed to hospital where he was confirmed dead.

Upon the report, the DPO, Idiroko division, CSP Shadrach Oriloye, quickly led his men to the scene, where the suspect was promptly arrested.

The corpse of the deceased has since been deposited at the mortuary for autopsy.

Meanwhile, the commissioner of police, CP Lanre Bankole, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to homicide section of the state Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and diligent prosecution.