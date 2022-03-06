Ogun: Man, 35, arrested for defiling wife’s 11-year-old cousin

A 35-year-old man, Idowu Shittu, has been arrested by men of the Ogun state police command for having carnal knowledge of his wife’s 11-year-old cousin.

The arrest was contained in a press statement made available to Blueprint, Sunday, by the command’s spokesperson, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, in Abeokuta.

The suspect, a resident of Hallelujah street Ifo was arrested following a report lodged at Ifo divisional headquarters by his wife, who reported that her cousin, who lives with them informed her that her husband has been forcefully raping her for the past three years, and when she can no longer bear it, she decided to inform her aunt.

The statement further reads, “The little girl, who has lost her mother since when she was a toddler said she has been enduring it because she has no other place to live if her aunt’s husband send her away as he used to threatening whenever he wants to have his way with her.

“Upon the report, the Dpo Ifo division, CSP Kehinde Kuranga, quickly detailed his detectives to the scene where the suspect was arrested.

“On interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime but pleaded for forgiveness from the little girl.”

The commissioner of police, CP Lanre Bankole, who directed that the victim be taken to hospital for medical attention has also ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the anti human trafficking, and child labour unit of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and diligent prosecution.