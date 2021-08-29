Ogun: Man, 37 arrested for raping 27-year-old lady

A 33-year-old-man, Imoleayo Adekoya has been arrested by men of the Ogun state police command for unlawfully having carnal knowledge of a 27 years old lady.



The arrest was contain in a press statement made available to Blueprint Sunday by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi in Abeokuta.



According to the statement, the suspect was arrested weekend, following a report lodged at Sakora divisional headquarters Sagamu, by the victim.



The victim said that while she was coming from Ipoji area, she was accosted by the suspect who accused her of not greeting him.



“She stated further that she apologized to him not to be annoyed, that it was because she didn’t know him.



“But surprisingly, the man pounced on her and started beating her and dragged her to the back of his house where she forcefully tore her clothes and had sex with her despite her shouting and struggling.



“Upon the report, the Dpo Sakora division CSP Rowland Dahunsi, quickly detailed his detectives to follow the victim who was accompanied to the station by her father, to the scene where the suspect who was identified by the victim was promptly arrested with the assistance of the people around.



“On interrogation, the suspect confessed to the commission of the crime, but claimed to be under the influence of alcohol at the time”, the statement reads

The victim has been taken to hospital for treatment and medical report obtained.



Meanwhile, the commissioner of police CP Edward Awolowo Ajogun has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and prosecution.