Ogun: Man arrested for impregnating, aborting for a 16-year-old niece

A 52-year-old man, Jimoh Mutaliu has been arrested by men of Ogun state police command for impregnating and procuring abortion for his 16-years-old niece.

The suspect was arrested following a report lodged at Adatan divisional headquarters by the victim’s father.

A statement by the command’s spokeperson, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi stated that the victim’s father discovered that his 16 years old daughter has been impregnated, and on an enquiry, it was discovered that his own brother who is also an uncle to the girl is responsible for the pregnancy.

The father reported further that, he also discovered that the man has been having carnal knowledge of the victim for quite some time now and that he has procured abortions for her two times.

The statement further reads, “upon the report, the Dpo Adatan division, SP Abiodun Salau detailed his detectives to the scene where the randy uncle was promptly arrested.

“On interrogation, the suspect made confessional statement that he actually committed the crime, he also affirmed that he had procured two abortions for her with the help of a nurse.

“The victim has been taken to hospital by the police for medical treatment and report.”

Meanwhile, the commissioner of police, CP Edward Awolowo Ajogun has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to anti human trafficking and child labour unit of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and prosecution.

The CP, who expressed worry about the rampant cases of incest in the state advised mothers to be very watchful of their female children, and that they should not allow men to play rough with them no matter their relationship with such men.