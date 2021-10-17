Ogun: Man arrested for killing 50-year-old man over woman

A-25-year-old man, Bisi Omoniyi has been arrested by operatives of Ogun state police command for killing a 50 years old man he met at his woman friend’s house.

The command’s spokesperson, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi stated this in a press statement made available to Blueprint Sunday in Abeokuta.



Oyeyemi stated that the suspect was arrested following a distress call received by the police in Owode Egbado divisional headquarters, that a young man has matcheted another man to death in Ajilete town.



Upon the distress call, the Dpo Owode Egbado, CSP Olabisi Elebute quickly mobilized the divisional patrol team to the scene where the suspect was promptly arrested, and the victim was rushed to hospital but was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty.



Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim, Akinyemi Wahab Alani a.k.a Ajiolopon was with his woman friend, one Kafayat Sakariyau in her room at Ajilete purposely to pass the night with her when the suspect, who also intended to pass the night with the same Kafayat came knocking but was denied entry.



The suspect who came from Ibasa area of oke-odan forced his way into the woman’s room and met the deceased there in a position the suspect described as unacceptable to him.



Consequently, fight ensued between them and the suspect picked a cutlass in the room and matcheted the victim to death.



The corpse of the deceased has been deposited at the general hospital mortuary for autopsy, while the woman in the center of the crisis has since taken to flight.



Meanwhile, the commissioner of police CP Lanre Bankole has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to homicide section of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and diligent prosecution.