Ogun monarch tackles firms over CSR

The Oloja Ekun of Igbesa in Ado-Odo-Ota local government area of Ogun state, His Majesty AbdulAzeez Akinde has lamented how companies in Ogun Guangdong Free Trade Zone (FTZ) Limited have failed in their Corporate Social Responsibilities (CSR) to their host community

Speaking to newsmen at his palace, Tuesday, the monarch stated that a meeting with the chairman, Board of Directors (BoT) of the zone, Gboyega Nasir Isiaka to interface between the FTZ and community is geared towards correcting the anomaly.

He stated that a draft Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) which was already in place is to be used as a negotiating tool between the community and management of companies in free trade zone, and other firms in the area to come to an understanding of how the issue would be resolved.

“Over the time, the community has not been happy with the performance of these companies as well as the free trade zone.

“So what I intend to do to ensure that they carry out their CSR is to also review their past annual reports and accounts and see what is contain whether they are meeting this CSR and if yes, what is the proportion of their turn over to the community.”