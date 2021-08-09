Ogun monarch withdraws chieftaincy title from Okorocha



The Eselu of Iselu Kingdom, Oba Akintunde Akinyemi has announced the withdrawal of the appointment of former Imo state governor, Senator Rochas Okorocha as the Otunba Asoludero of Iselu kingdom.



The first class monarch also canceled the installation ceremony which was supposed to take place on 19th September, 2021.



It would be recalled that Sen. Okorocha was named as the Otunba Asoludero of Iselu kingdom in Yewa North Local Government Area of Ogun State through a letter addressed by the monarch.



Eselu, in that letter claimed he had honoured Okorocha with the title in recognition of ”his exemplified track record of unifying different tribe across the country”, which Okorocha has since accepted.



But, Oba Akinyemi in another letter dated Monday, 9th August, 2021 and addressed to Okorocha explained that the chieftaincy title was withdrawn in the interest of peace and harmony.



While the monarch claimed the Iselu kingdom still hold Okorocha in high esteem, he advised the Senator to accept the withdrawal as an act of God.



“Senator Sir, I must state that my decision to withdraw the Chieftaincy Title offered you is not premised on any hatred for you, but is done in the interest of peace and harmony.



“For the records, I want to declare to Your Excellency that Eselu-in-Council and the good people of Iselu Kingdom still and will continue to love you and other well meaning Nigerians home and abroad.



“Your Excellency should note that the doors of my Palace will continue to remain open to you and other patriotic Nigerians at all times for the progress of my community and Nigeria in general.



“My advice to Your Excellency is that you should continue to help the needy in Nigera, especially through your Foundation.



“Also, do not forget that development of every society requires all hands to be on deck; hence Your Excellency’s continuous show of love towards the development of Iselu Kingdom will always be greatly appreciated.



“Sir, it is my belief that what tomorrow will be will be determined by the future.



“Therefore, I appeal that you should see this development as an act of God and I pray to the Almighty God to continue to be with you in your political career and all your endeavours.



“Any inconveniences this withdrwal of the Chieftaincy Title might have caused you are indeed regretted.



“Please, accept the assurances of my esteemed regards”, he added