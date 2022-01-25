Ogun: NLC suspends planned protest over fuel subsidy removal

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has suspended its planned protest over the proposed removal of fuel subsidy by the federal government.

The Labour Union had planned to embark on a nationwide protests on January 27, 2022 to resist the decision of the government.

The Chairman of the Ogun state chapter of the Union, Comrade Emmanuel Bankole, while briefing newsmen Tuesday, stated that the suspension was in direct compliance with the national body of the union after it’s emergency NEC meeting.

Bankole added that the suspension of the protest was hinged on the decision of the federal government to abort the proposed subsidy removal.

The government had declared that fuel subsidy would be completely removed, a development that would have jacked the price of petrol up from N165 to N380 per litre.

“We have only on task before us and that is to resist government oppression in any form. We have passed through this path before and here we are again.

“We had a NEC meeting in December when we starting having insinuations that they are going to hike petroleum products come February. We had a meeting and NEC took a decision that any day we hear that any kobo has been added to it, we should not even wait for any directive, we should just shutdown the country.

“We had the directive to mobilise and sensitise our people that never again shall we allow any subsidy removal, never again shall we allow them to deceive us.

“Yesterday (Monday) there was a formal publication from the government to the leadership of the congress that government putting the fuel subsidy removal on hold.

“So, arising from that, we had an emergency NEC meeting and we deliberated and the consensus of opinion is that since the proposed demonstration protest on their wanting to hike the price of petroleum and since they have rescinded their decision that we should also shelve our proposed action”, he stated

He however said the congress would continue to engage the government and resist any attempt by the government to oppress Nigerians.