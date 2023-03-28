Ogun NNPP hails Tribunal over ruling on ballot paper omission 

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) governorship candidate in Ogun state, Ambassador Olufemi Oguntoyinbo, on Tuesday lauded the State Election Petition Tribunal for granting the party’s request to inspect all Bi-modal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machines and other sensitive materials used for the governorship election.

Ambassador Oguntoyinbo gave the commendation in a statement he personally signed.

The Ogun state election petition tribunal granted all the prayers of the NNPP in the motion ex-parte filed last Friday to challenge the omission of its name on the ballot paper in Ogun state.

Oguntoyinbo maintained that omitting the name of the party on the ballot paper was a ploy to rob him and the party the victory in the just conducted gubernatorial and state Assembly elections as NNPP had complained that INEC did not print the name of the party on the governorship ballot papers, as prescribed by the Electoral Act.

The NNPP governorship candidate advocated for rerun of the election in Ogun state so that the party’s name and logo will be properly inscribe on the ballot paper.

NNPP filed its petition before the tribunal on the ground that this act has disenfranchised its members, loyalists, supporters and the masses from voting for the party during the guber and state Assembly elections.

The party in the motion ex-parte supported it with 8 an paragraph affidavit deposed by the State Chairman of the party, Olaposi Oginni urged the tribunal to allow it make photocopies, scan and record all sensitive materials used by INEC in the March 18 governorship election, ahead of its petition and that it would seek the nullification of the governorship election in Ogun due to the omission of its name on the ballot papers.

While granting the NNPP prayers, the Chairman of the tribunal, justice Argum Ashom agreed with the NNPP on the prayers, “in that effect the reliefs are granted as prayed.”

