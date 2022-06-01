Ogun: Old students tasked on cultism reduction in schools

Aformer Head of Service in Ogun, Lanre Bisiriyu, has called on old students and alumni associations to play active role to reduce cultism in schools.

Bisiriyu, who is also the national president of Egba High School Old Students Association, Asero, Abeokuta, stated that government cannot do it alone, and as such requires the involvement of all education stakeholders.

He stated this Tuesday at the official opening of a renovated hostel sponsored by the alumni association.

He said: “The solution is multi-dimensional. Don’t forget that the issue of cultism is a national tragedy.

“Government cannot do it alone. When old students come in, it is also to look at the architecture of their own school. Look at the interaction between the school management and the students and see what to do to discourage cultism in the school.

“You will also see that it is not limited. We also try as much as possible to bring in some notable clubs like Rotary Club. They will also come to preach against cultism.

“And we take our time, set by set, to address the students. Some of these students are doing cultism out of ignorance.

“We hope that by the time the parents, the school management and old student play their roles, the government is always ready to support. By the time we all play our roles, we will be able to reduce it to minimal.”

Meanwhile, Reverend Esther Olabisi, the alumni president, reterated that parents must be ready to make commitment on behalf of their wards before admission, saying that it will deter any would be cultist in school.

