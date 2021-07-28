Ogun overtakes Lagos as investors’ top spot in Southwest

has overtaken as top investment destination for global investors, data compiled by Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) South-West states.

Ogun State led the investment destination with $500 million – which accounted for 30 percent of the total investment for the quarter – taking the number one from Lagos.

Lagos occupied the second position having attracted $441.3 million investment during the period under review, to hold a share of 26 percent.

While Nasarawa and Rivers received $300 million worth of investment (18 percent), and other states recorded $150.3 million, representing 9 percent.

The data showed that $10.11 billion against $5.06 billion in the first half of H1 was invested in Nigeria for 29 projects across 14 states, but Bayelsa, , and Akwa Ibom accounted for the larger chunk.

Bayelsa received $3.60 billion worth of investment, which represents 36 percent of the total investment, Delta accounted for $2.94 billion (29 percent), and $1.40 billion (14 percent) was invested into Akwa Ibom.

In the second quarter of 2021, the level of investment into Nigeria rose to $1.69 billion, against the $249.9 million recorded in the corresponding period of Q2 last year, during the COVID-19 outbreak period.

Over 70 percent of the investment into these states in the second quarter of 2021 were from outside sources, with leading with $900 million.

