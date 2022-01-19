Ogun: Parents arrested for beating up school teacher with thugs

The Ogun state police command has arrested one Oyedele Nutai Joseph and his wife, Elizabeth Joseph for invading their son’s school, Toyon High School in Ado-Odo Ota area of the state with thugs to attack a teacher, Abel Thomas for allegedly beating their son, an SS3 student of the school.

The command’s spokesperson, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, made this known in a press statement made available to Blueprint, Wednesday, in Abeokuta.

Oyeyemi stated that the suspects were arrested following a distress call received by the police at Ado odo divisional headquarters from the school that parents of one of their students were in the school with thugs and had beaten and injured one of their teachers.

Upon the distress call, the DPO Ado Odo, SP Arowojeun Michael, quickly led his men to the school where the couple were arrested while their other accomplices escaped.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the teacher, Abel Thomas, moderately corrected an SS3 student of the school, Joshua Joseph, who then went home to inform his parents that he was beaten by the teacher.

“Having heard from their son, the parents who felt that the teacher had no right to beat their son for whatever reason, called some thugs and stormed the school.

“On getting to the school, they descended heavily on the teacher, beat and injured him. They also damaged the back screen of a Toyota Corolla with Registration Number LSD 395 FV belonging to another teacher of the school, Jolayemi Sunday.

“The injured teacher had been taken to hospital for medical treatment,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Bankole, then ordered that the escaped thugs who accompanied the couple to attack the school should be hunted for and brought to justice. He also directed that the arrested couple should be charged to court without delay.