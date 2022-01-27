Ogun: Pastor arrested for ‘luring, sleeping with housewife, 2 daughters’

Operatives of the Ogun state police command have arrested the Pastor-in-charge of Spirit Filled International Christian Church Abeokuta, Timothy Oluwatimilehin, for having carnal knowledge of an housewife and her two daughters.

It was reported that the Pastor lured the housewife and her two daughters from her husband’s home, kept them in his own house and had carnal knowledge with them.

The police spokesperson, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, in a press statement made available to Blueprint Thursday, stated that the husband of the victim lodged a complaint at the Adatan police station which prompted the arrest of the randy pastor.

Oyeyemi added that the husband accompanied by an official of Ministry of Women Affairs, reported that his wife and two daughters were lured by the pastor of their church who took them into his custody and have since been having sex with both the mother and her two daughters.

“Upon the report, the DPO Adatan division, SP Abiodun Salau, detailed his detectives to effect the arrest of the randy pastor.

“On interogation, the pastor confessed to the crime but pleaded for forgiveness. In his confession, he explained that he took advantage of little misunderstanding between the woman and her husband to carry out the devilish act,” the statement added

Meanwhile, the commissioner of police, CP Lanre Bankole has directed the anti-human trafficking and child labour unit of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department to take over the case and diligently investigate it with the view to charge the suspect to court as soon as possible.