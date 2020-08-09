Ogun pastor impregnates 2 teenage sisters, defrauds mother of N2m

Men of Ogun state police command have arrested a self-acclaimed prophet, Ebenezer Ajigbotoluwa, for allegedly defiling two under age sisters (names withheld).

According to a statement by the command’s spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi in Abeokuta, Sunday, the suspect is the General Overseer of The Church of Lord in Olomore Abeokuta, the state capital.

The suspect was arrested following a report by the mother of the victims, who reported at Lafenwa police station that she fell sick sometime in 2018 and was taken to the church for spiritual healing.

She further explained that, the pastor took advantage of her illness and asked her entire family of six to move into the church premises to avoid being afflicted with the same sickness.

The statement quoted the victims’ mother to have said, “There and then, the prophet started having sex with her daughters of 16 and 13 years of age, unknown to her.

“The pastor impregnated the two underage girls and went on to procure abortion for them in a private clinic. Aside from this, the prophet also defrauded the family of N2 million cash which he took for what he called ‘spiritual cleansing’.”

Upon the report, Oyeyemi said the DPO Lafenwa Division, Muraina Ayilara led his men to the church but the place was deserted.

According to Oyeyemi, the state Commissioner of Police, Edward A Ajogun directed that the suspect be arrested and brought to book.

In compliance with the commissioner’s directive, the DPO and his men embarked on intelligence and technical-based investigation, and their efforts paid off when the prophet was arrested on Thursday, August 6.

When interrogated, the suspect confessed to committing the crime and ran away when he heard that police were looking for him.