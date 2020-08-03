Ogun police arrest Beninese for duping couple of N5m

Men of the Ogun state police command have arrested a 37-year-old national of Benin republic, Gbese Peter for allegedly duping a couple Mr and Mrs Bamigboye Alao of N5million.

The suspect, according to a statement by the command’s spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, in Abeokuta Monday, defrauded the couple under the pretense of helping them to overcome their spiritual problem and shielding their children from untimely death.

Oyeyemi disclosed that the suspect was arrested following the complaint lodged at Sabo police station in Abeokuta by Mrs Bamigboye who reported that she and her husband met the suspect about five years ago when he started discussing with them about a serious spiritual calamity awaiting them and their children if an urgent spiritual step was not taken.

“Out of fear of the unknown, the couple agreed to embark on the said spiritual journey and he took them to the Republic of Benin where he gave them a wooden coffin which he instructed them not to open until he asked them to do so”, Oyeyemi said.

According to the command’s spokesman, the victim further explained that the suspect started collecting money from them, until they coughed out the total sum of N5million. When they realised that they have been swindled, the shocked led to the death of her husband.

Upon the report, the DPO Sabo division, Nicholas Tamunoinom detailed his detectives to go after the suspect and with the help of members of public, they succeeded in arresting him on the 25th of July 2020.

On interrogation, the suspect confessed collecting money under false pretence from the couple but he claimed that he only duped them of #3.5million and not #5milion as claimed by the woman, and that he has used the money to build a house for himself.

Items recovered from the suspect are: a wooden coffin, containing white cloth and other substance, horn wrapped with white cloth and beads.

The commissioner of police, Edward Ajogun had ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the State criminal investigation and intelligence department for proper investigation and diligent prosecution.

