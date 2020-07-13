Ogun police arrest man for inflicting injury on minor with hot knife

A 24-year-old man, Badmus Folarin, has been arrested by the men of the Ogun state police command for allegedly maltreating a 10-year-old boy, Sunday David.

Blueprint learnt that the suspect inflicted injuries on the body of the boy with hot knife.

The Command’s Spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, in Abeokuta, the state capital on Sunday, disclosed that the suspect was arrested following a distress call received by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Owode Egbado division, SP Olabisi Elebutte.

According to Oyeyemi, a concerned neighbour to the family informed the police that he heard a young boy crying at residence of the suspect.

Oyeyemi added that, following the distress call the DPO detailed the patrol team to the scene where the young boy was seen lying down “helplessly with serious injuries all over his body.

“On enquiry, it was discovered that the suspect put a knife on fire and when the knife was red hot, he applied it to the buttock of the young boy thereby inflicting a second degree injury on the innocent boy,” Oyeyemi said.

According to him, the victim was quickly rushed to OreOfe hospital by the police for medical attention while the suspect was also arrested and detained.

He said the suspect when interrogated alleged that the victim who is living with the family “opened a tin of Milo tea belonging to the suspect’s mother and licked from it.”

Oyeyemi added that, the Commissioner of police, Kenneth Ebrimson, had ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to anti human trafficking and child labour unit of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and possible prosecution.