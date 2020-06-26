Ogun police arrest man for sleeping with 13-yr-old daughter

The police in Osun have arrested a 50-year-old farmer for allegedly having carnal knowledge of his 13-year-old daughter.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the suspect is a resident of Agbongbe Street, Ibokun, Ilesa.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr. Undie Adie, disclosed this Friday while briefing questions from newsmen on the activities of the Command in the last one month.

Adie said the suspect was arrested on June 17 following a complaint made by the victim that her father was sleeping with her, adding that the police took the victim to a hospital for medical examination and treatment.

He also said six other persons were arrested over alleged rape and sexual violence between May 28 and June 17.

Included among those arrested was a 19-year-old who allegedly raped a seven-year-old girl in Ila-Orangun.

Adie said further that six suspected cultists were arrested in Ede on June 18 , while one was arrested on Iwara Road, Ilesa, on June 23 during a cult clash which led to the death of one Emmanuel Adeleye after engaging the police in a shootout.

Three suspected armed robbers who attacked some residents of Ipetumodu town on June 19 were also arrested while N195, 635 as well as weapons used for their operation were recovered from them.

He said a counterfeit currency printing syndicate was also smashed by the police on June 20 at Osoko’s Compound in Apomu where three suspects were arrested.

Adie, who said all those arrested by the police were being prosecuted, warned residents of the state to desist from all forms of criminal acts.

