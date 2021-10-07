Ogun police command gets new commissioner of police



Following the retirement from service of the former commissioner of police, Ogun State Police Command, CP Edward Awolowo Ajogun, the Inspector General of police (IGP), Alikali Baba Usman, has posted CP Lanre Sikiru Bankole as the helmsman of the command

The new posting was contained in a press statement issued by the command’s spokesperson, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, and made available to Blueprint, Thursday

The new CP, an indigene of Lagos, is a graduate of English language from University of Lagos.

He joined the Nigeria police as a cadet assistant superintendent of police in March 1990, and has worked in various capacity in different parts of the country such as Akwa ibom police command, Ebonyi state police Command, Port Authority police Command as well as Ogun State Police Command. .

The new CP is a familiar face in Ogun state, as he has at different times worked as divisional police officer in Abigi, Sango, Agbara and owode Egba respectively.



CP Bankole has also served as Area Commander Sagamu Ogun State, as well as zonal sports officer.He was one time the assistant commissioner of police in charge of port CID at Port Authority police Command..

When he was promoted to the rank of Deputy commissioner of police, he was posted to Interpol section of FCIID Abuja as DC Admin and investigation from 2017 to 2020..He got promoted to the rank of commissioner of police in June 2021 and was posted as CP Interpol Force Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Alagbon Lagos, where he served until his current appointment as the new commissioner of police Ogun State Command.