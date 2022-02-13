Ogun: Police condemn jungle justice on 2 suspected ritualists

Following an unlawful killing and setting ablaze of two suspected ritualists in Oja Odan area of Ogun state over the weekend, the Ogun state police command has warned that such barbaric action will no longer be tolerated.

Recall that two suspected ritualists were arrested, Saturday and brought to Oja Odan divisional headquarters by some vigilant members of the public with an allegation of being in possession of a fresh human head, concealed in a sack.

While the suspects were being interrogated in the station, some unscrupulous elements went and mobilised large number of people who invaded the station aggressively, overwhelmed the police personnel on duty and subsequently hijacked the suspects, beat them to death and set their corpses ablaze.

The police spokesperson, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi who confirmed the incident however stated that such uncivilized behavior will henceforth be dealt with the full wrath of the law.

He however sounded a note of warning to those who are always in the habit of taking laws into their hands to desist from such, saying that a suspect remains a suspect until convicted by court of competent jurisdiction.

“A suspect remains a suspect until he/she is convicted by a court of competent jurisdiction no matter how grevious the crime he suspected to have committed might be.

“It is only the court that has the power to impose punishment on anyone found guilty of a crime, not an individual or group of people,” he added.

The Commissioner of Police CP Lanre Bankole has ordered a full scale investigation into the incident with a view to bring to justice those who participated in carrying out the barbaric and unlawful killing of the suspects.

The CP also appealed to members of the public to have confidence in the nation criminal justice system, and desist from self help as such is alien to the law of the land.