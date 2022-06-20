Ogun: Police declares Zazu crooner, Portable wanted 

The Ogun State police command has declared hip hop singer, Habeeb Okikiola a.k.a Portable wanted for organising some youths to beat up a young man, and inflict bodily injury on him.

The command’s spokesperson, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, in a press statement made available to Blueprint, Monday, stated that the incident was said to have taken place somewhere within Ogun State about two days ago.

Oyeyemi noted that such unruly and violent behavior was not only barbaric, but unbecoming of somebody who supposed to be a role model for the youths and therefore should not be tolerated.

“In view of this, the Command is using this medium to advise Okikiola Habeeb a.k.a Portable to report himself at the nearest police station in Ogun State, failure of which his arrest will be ordered.

“The flagrant display of impunity by portable in the viral video is condemnable and if not checked, it will send a wrong signal to the youths who are looking up to him as a role model.

“Jungle justice has no place in our laws and whoever embarked on it must be made to feel the weight of the law, no matter the status of such person”, Oyeyemi added

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

